Trump supporters line up for Florida rally

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supporters of President Donald Trump are lining the block outside of a Pensacola, Fla., arena ahead of his rally this evening, unbowed by an unseasonably cold mist and a few solitary protesters.

Many in line are keeping warm with Trump-Pence caps. Others are sticking with his signature red "Make America Great Again" hats.

The stage inside the arena is adorned with red poinsettias, along with red and green signs printed with the words "Merry Christmas" and images of trees.

A year ago, then President-elect Trump had a post-election rally in Mobile, Ala., in front of a giant tree cut down by the mayor's office and brought to the football stadium as a backdrop. The chief of staff to Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson ended up losing his job.