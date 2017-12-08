Thursday night vice raids turn up guns, drugs

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown Police Department’s vice unit served search warrants at two West Side addresses Thursday evening turning up drugs and guns.

At 4:56 p.m., police carried out a raid at a West LaClede Avenue home turning up a large bag of crack cocaine, a small bag of crack, a bag containing two Tramadol pills and $2360 in cash.

Police arrested Deondray Robinson, 30, on a charge of possession of cocaine.

Robinson has previous felony convictions including a 2008 felonious assault conviction that led to a three-year prison sentence.

Robinson also pleaded guilty to felony possession of cocaine earlier this year.

At 6:25 p.m., the unit carried out another raid at a Midland Avenue home.

A search turned up a bag of marijuana, a bag of crack cocaine, a bag of powder cocaine, two digital scales, a 9mm handgun, a Civil War-era revolver and $544 in cash.

Police charged Donyelle Green, 38, with illegal possession of firearms and possession of cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Green received a felony conviction for possession of cocaine and heroin in 2014 making it illegal for him to own or possess firearms.