Thursday night vice raids turn up guns, drugs


Published: Fri, December 8, 2017 @ 9:46 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown Police Department’s vice unit served search warrants at two West Side addresses Thursday evening turning up drugs and guns.

At 4:56 p.m., police carried out a raid at a West LaClede Avenue home turning up a large bag of crack cocaine, a small bag of crack, a bag containing two Tramadol pills and $2360 in cash.

Police arrested Deondray Robinson, 30, on a charge of possession of cocaine.

Robinson has previous felony convictions including a 2008 felonious assault conviction that led to a three-year prison sentence.

Robinson also pleaded guilty to felony possession of cocaine earlier this year.

At 6:25 p.m., the unit carried out another raid at a Midland Avenue home.

A search turned up a bag of marijuana, a bag of crack cocaine, a bag of powder cocaine, two digital scales, a 9mm handgun, a Civil War-era revolver and $544 in cash.

Police charged Donyelle Green, 38, with illegal possession of firearms and possession of cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Green received a felony conviction for possession of cocaine and heroin in 2014 making it illegal for him to own or possess firearms.

