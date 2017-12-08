Suspect in bank robbery turned himself over to police

YOUNGSTOWN

A man accused of a downtown bank robbery turned himself into police this morning.

Police said Frank Pierce, 38, confessed this morning to robbing the First National Bank at 1 W. Federal Street on Thursday.

A friend of Pierce’s saw his picture on the news yesterday in reference to the robbery.

Police recovered some of the stolen money, which detectives said was minimal to begin with.

Reports said Pierce handed a teller a note about 10 a.m. Thursday claiming he was armed and demanding money. He fled on foot.