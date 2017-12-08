JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

story tease

Suspect in bank robbery turned himself over to police


Published: Fri, December 8, 2017 @ 10:02 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

A man accused of a downtown bank robbery turned himself into police this morning.

Police said Frank Pierce, 38, confessed this morning to robbing the First National Bank at 1 W. Federal Street on Thursday.

A friend of Pierce’s saw his picture on the news yesterday in reference to the robbery.

Police recovered some of the stolen money, which detectives said was minimal to begin with.

Reports said Pierce handed a teller a note about 10 a.m. Thursday claiming he was armed and demanding money. He fled on foot.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes