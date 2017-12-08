JOBS
Police seek help finding man wanted for questioning in November shootout


Published: Fri, December 8, 2017 @ 10:28 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Police want the public to help them find a man wanted for questioning regarding a shootout that occurred in November at a South Side bar.

Photos from a security camera show a man in a blue jacket and Dallas Cowboy hat.

Two men face charges related to a shootout that took place on Nov. 11 outside the Southern Tavern on Glenwood Avenue.

Terrance McKinney, 33, and Michael Campbell, 53, both of Youngstown face felonious assault charges.

Both men were wounded in the shootout.

