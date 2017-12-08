Police probe shooting near Downtown Circle

YOUNGSTOWN

Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the parking lot behind Downtown Circle early this morning.

Witnesses told police a disturbance broke out and a man, who said he didn’t know the men fighting, was shot in the hand, detectives said.

Youngstown State University sent a text alert to students this morning that said police sought 3 black males between 5-foot-11 and 6-foot-3 in height who fled westbound near campus following the shooting.

Detectives were unable to confirm a number of potential suspects.