Pa. police: Brother shot little sister with gun he thought was toy

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Police say a 10-year-old boy playing with a gun he thought was a toy shot his 6-year-old sister in the chest. Now officials are searching for the man who left it in the home.

Harrisburg police Capt. Gabriel Olivera says police were called to the home around 2 a.m. Thursday for a report of shots fired. Officers arrived to find a blood trail leading to a 6-year-old girl on the floor and her mother frantically trying to help her.

She was taken to a hospital where she’s in critical but stable condition. She’s expected to survive.

District Attorney Edward Marsico says the gun was not secured and and it had been stolen.

Police are now searching for 24-year-old Tremayne James, who they say put the gun in the home. He’s related to the family.

He faces charges including receiving stolen property.