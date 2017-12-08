Man shot three times on Elm Road in Warren

WARREN

A city man, 22, was shot three times and suffered a “major injury” in the 100 block of Elm Road at around 1 p.m. Thursday and was taken to the Trumbull Regional Health Center and then transferred to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

A Warren police report says only family members of the victim were at the scene when police arrived, and the victim had already been taken to the hospital by a family member.

When police arrived, they found a car in a driveway with blood inside of it, blood on the ground, several shell casings on the ground and the victim’s brother with blood on his pants.