JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

story tease

Man robbed and assaulted in Austintown Kmart parking lot


Published: Fri, December 8, 2017 @ 11:19 a.m.

AUSTINTOWN

A Youngstown man was robbed in a department store parking lot Thursday evening after getting out of his vehicle.

The man said he parked at Kmart, 4475 Mahoning Ave., and two men wearing black hooded sweatshirts, dark jeans and white tennis shoes got out of the vehicle next to his, the report said. He continued that they pinned him between two vehicles and said , "This is a stick up," the report said.

The man was struck in the face twice, and handed over his wallet, the report said.

A Kmart official told police most security cameras are shut off due to the business closing, the report said. Police said no evidence was found at the scene.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes