Man robbed and assaulted in Austintown Kmart parking lot

AUSTINTOWN

A Youngstown man was robbed in a department store parking lot Thursday evening after getting out of his vehicle.

The man said he parked at Kmart, 4475 Mahoning Ave., and two men wearing black hooded sweatshirts, dark jeans and white tennis shoes got out of the vehicle next to his, the report said. He continued that they pinned him between two vehicles and said , "This is a stick up," the report said.

The man was struck in the face twice, and handed over his wallet, the report said.

A Kmart official told police most security cameras are shut off due to the business closing, the report said. Police said no evidence was found at the scene.