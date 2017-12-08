Legal discussion on criminal record sealing Monday at Taft School

YOUNGSTOWN — A new start through the sealing of a criminal record will be the topic of a Taft Promise Neighborhood program at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Taft Elementary School, 730 E. Avondale Ave.

An attorney from the Youngstown office of Community Legal Aid will speak about the issue and will answer legal questions related to it. Taft Promise Neighborhood was organized in 2014 to revitalize and strengthen the neighborhood around the South Side school.