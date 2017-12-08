JOBS
Junior League plans trip to New York City


Published: Fri, December 8, 2017 @ 9:23 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

The Junior League of Youngstown is hosting a trip to New York City from April 13 to 15, 2018.

Participants can spend the day as they wish for their selection of Broadway plays, shopping, sightseeing and New York cuisine. The price is $139 per person if paid in full by Dec. 31 and $149 per person without the discount.

Tickets are available until March 14 and full payment must be received by that date. Tickets are transferable in case someone is unable to attend. No cash refunds will be issued. All minors must be accompanied by an adult.

