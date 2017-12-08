Illegal alcohol brewed by Illinois inmates on pace to double

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois Department of Corrections today acknowledged that illegal alcohol brewed by inmates in the state prison system is on pace to double this year, but a spokeswoman denied a vendor delivering a new blend of fruit drinks contributed to the spike.

Spokeswoman Lindsey Hess told The Associated Press that there have been 71 reports of inmates found making moonshine since the fiscal year began July 1. Compared with 83 reported in the previous year, that's on a pace to jump 105 percent.

Hess did not respond when asked what administrators believe has caused the uptick. But she said a prison guard's assertion the budget crisis necessitated a shift to a vendor offering a drink with 100 percent juice – more conducive to home brew – is untrue.

A switch to 100 percent juice was made in 2008 "for nutritional reasons," Hess said.

Corey Knop, a correctional officer at Lawrence Correctional Center in Sumner, told lawmakers this week he has seen more illegal liquor recently than at any time during an 18-year career. He told the House Appropriations-Public Safety Committee reviewing allegations of a hike in inmate assaults on staff members that an inmate brewing hooch was previously punished with segregation, but now just loses privileges.

Hess did not comment on a change in discipline, but confirmed contraband including intoxicants can result in lost privileges such as visitation, library, or work time.