Beatitude House seeks donations for workshop

YOUNGSTOWN

Beatitude House is in need of donations for its Santa’s workshop. Resident children visit the workshop to choose a Christmas gift for their mothers. Items to consider donating include gloves, scarves, socks, slippers, dish towels, bath sets, jewelry, frames, books or perfume.

Open-flame candles cannot be accepted. Donations can be dropped off from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Gifts must be received by Dec. 18. Call 330-744-3147 for information.