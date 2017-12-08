Angry worshipers lash out against Trump across Muslim world

JERUSALEM (AP) — Large crowds of worshipers across the Muslim world staged anti-U.S. marches today, some stomping on posters of Donald Trump or burning American flags in the largest outpouring of anger yet at the U.S. president's recognition of bitterly contested Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

In the holy city itself, prayers at Islam's third-holiest site dispersed largely without incident, but Palestinians clashed with Israeli troops in several dozen West Bank hotspots and on the border with the Gaza Strip.

A 30-year-old Gaza man was killed by Israeli gunfire, the first death of a protester since Trump's dramatic midweek announcement. Two Palestinians were seriously wounded, health officials said.

Dozens of Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza were hit by live rounds or rubber-coated steel or inhaled tear gas.

Later today, the Israeli military said its Iron Dome missile-defense system intercepted a rocket fired from Gaza into southern Israel, but no injuries were reported.

Trump's pivot on Jerusalem triggered warnings from America's friends and foes alike that he is needlessly stirring more conflict in an already volatile region.

The U.N. Security Council was to meet for a special session today, with the U.S. expected to face opposition from the 14 other council members.

The religious and political dispute over Jerusalem forms the emotional core of the Israeli-Arab conflict. The ancient city is home to major Muslim, Jewish and Christian shrines and looms large in the competing national narratives of Israelis and Palestinians.