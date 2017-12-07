Youngstown signs deal with ONE Health Ohio for Bottom Dollar site

YOUNGSTOWN

The city’s board of control signed a development agreement today with a health care provider to purchase the former Bottom Dollar grocery store on the South Side for $150,000 and open a medical facility there.

The deal with ONE Health Ohio would have the business provide medical, dental and behavioral health services with a focus on lower-income people at the location at 2649 Glenwood Ave.

The board also approved the purchase of 1005 Belmont Ave., a long-closed medical building across the street from St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, for $355,000. The city will demolish the building in the next few months and attempt to sell the land for development purposes, said Mayor John A. McNally.