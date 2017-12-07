JOBS
Steelers LB Shazier undergoes spinal stabilization surgery


Published: Thu, December 7, 2017 @ 3:01 p.m.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier underwent surgery on Wednesday night to stabilize his spine.

The team announced today Drs. David Okonkwo and Joseph Maroon performed the surgery after Shazier was transferred from a hospital in Cincinnati to one in Pittsburgh.

The 25-year-old Shazier suffered the injury while hitting Cincinnati’s Josh Malone in the first quarter of Pittsburgh’s 23-20 victory over the Bengals on Monday night. Shazier motioned to his lower back immediately after the hit and was taken off the field on a stretcher.

The team offered no additional update on Shazier.

