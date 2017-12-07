Special home needed for blind kitten from Puerto Rico

YOUNGSTOWN

Oliver, a blind kitten, and three other felines rescued in Puerto Rico arrived this week at Cleveland International Airport needing adoptive families.

A kitten and one of the adults have people who want to adopt them, said Jason Cooke of Brookfield, an animal activist who facilitated bringing the cats to the United States from the Save-A-Gato Cat Sanctuary in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

After handing off two of the cats to adopters Wednesday, Cooke said he transported Oliver and another cat to the West Side Cats shelter on Mahoning Avenue in Youngstown.

Oliver, who lost sight in one eye from an untreated infection, which then spread to his other eye, has been vetted and has all of his shots. He will be up for adoption immediately, Cooke said.

The other cat, as yet unnamed, has some birth defects and will be reassessed before being put up for adoption, he said.

“They are domestic cats. When Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico, people reached out to help. I don’t know how Oliver got to the shelter,” Cooke said.

