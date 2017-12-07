Report: Ohio IT administrator wrongly solicited sponsor fee

COLUMBUS (AP) — The state watchdog says an Ohio technology administrator wrongly solicited a $37,000 sponsorship fee from a company that has received millions of dollars in state contracts.

The Ohio Inspector General says Stuart Davis, the Department of Administrative Services chief information officer, requested the money from CGI Technologies and Solutions for a 2013 corporate event in Cincinnati.

An Inspector General’s report released today says Davis had signed and approved state contracts with the company.

The report says Davis denied to investigators he solicited the sponsorship fee.

A spokesman says the Administrative Services Department respects the watchdog’s role and is reviewing the report carefully. A message seeking comment was left with Davis.

The Inspector General is forwarding the report to Columbus and Franklin County prosecutors and to the Ohio Ethics Commission.