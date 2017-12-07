Our Community Kitchen to host event

YOUNGSTOWN

Our Community Kitchen, 551 Mahoning Ave., will host a holiday outreach event . There will be a spaghetti dinner provided by Belleria Pizza and pepperoni rolls provided by Cocca’s Pizza from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Donations of new, unwrapped toys are being accepted. Gifts for teenagers and infants are especially needed.

Other needed items include blankets, flashlights with batteries, gloves, hats, scarves and socks of all sizes. Items can be dropped off from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 80 Elm St., Struthers. Donations may also be dropped off at Maplecrest Nursing Home, 400 Sexton St., until noon. Monetary donations can be mailed to Our Community Kitchen, 100 DeBartolo Place, suite 400, Boardman, OH 44512. Volunteers are needed to help organize and serve throughout the day. Call 330-770-2224 with questions or to volunteer.