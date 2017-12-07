JOBS
Ohio SWAT officer cleared in fatal shooting of hostage-taker


Published: Thu, December 7, 2017 @ 1:27 p.m.

RAVENNA, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio police officer and member of a regional SWAT team has been cleared in the fatal shooting of a man holding a woman hostage in February.

The Record-Courier reports the Portage County prosecutor has sent a letter to Kent’s police chief saying Hudson police Sgt. Kevin Gahagan was justified in shooting 27-year-old Christopher Carter in a basement laundry room at an apartment complex in Kent.

Prosecutor Victor Vigluicci said in the letter the SWAT team negotiated with Carter for eight hours while he held a 23-year-old woman hostage.

Vigluicci says officers entered the laundry room when it appeared the woman was in “imminent danger,” with Carter holding a knife to her throat.

Gahagan, the first officer inside the laundry room, shot Carter once in the neck.

