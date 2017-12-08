North Lima driver convicted of OVI last year charged again Wednesday

BOARDMAN

A driver suspected of overdosing at the wheel at a busy township intersection this week was convicted of operating a vehicle while impaired for a similar incident last year.

According to court records, Anthony M. Romeo, 35, of North Lima, was convicted of OVI in September 2016 for an incident in which police responded to calls about an erratic driver.

According to a police report filed May 26, 2016, police received a call about a driver “running red lights, swerving into oncoming traffic, and slamming on his brakes at red lights while coming to a complete stop in the middle of intersections.”

The call led police to arrest Romeo, who they said exhibited signs of inebriation and acknowledged taking prescription medications for pain and anxiety that morning. Police also reported that Romeo passed out in his vehicle while an officer was writing him a citation.

Romeo was sentenced in that case to 180 days in jail with 177 suspended, a 180-day license suspension with credit dating back to the May incident, 12 months probation, and to pay a fine, according to court records.

Wednesday’s incident began in a similar way, with police receiving calls about an erratic driver at Indianola Avenue and Southern Boulevard. Police reported finding Romeo passed out in the driver’s seat, with his foot on the brake and the car in park. An officer had to break the passenger window to get into the car.

Read more about the matter in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.