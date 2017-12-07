UPDATE | Students hid in classrooms during shooting that left 3 dead

AZTEC, N.M. (AP) — Students hid in their classrooms, some behind locked doors, as a suspect opened fire today inside a New Mexico high school, killing two classmates before ending up dead.

Authorities and other officials in the small town of Aztec near the Colorado border have released few details other than to say the shooter and the two victims all attended Aztec High School. No other injuries were reported, and it was not clear if the shooter died by suicide or was killed by police.

Local and federal authorities are investigating what led to the shooting and did not immediately release any details about the circumstances.

Sophomore Garrett Parker told Albuquerque television station KOAT that he was upstairs in history class when he heard what he initially thought was students banging on lockers.

As the noise got louder and closer, school officials issued a warning over the loud speaker.

"Thankfully our teacher always locks the door no matter what. So he kept that locked," Parker said. "When they called over the intercom that it was not a drill, we went to the corner of the room out of sight from the door and just started hiding."

Aztec is a rural community of 6,500 people in the heart of northwestern New Mexico's oil and gas country and near the Navajo Nation. Its main street is lined by old brick buildings that date back more than a century.