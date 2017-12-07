New Castle, Pa. man sentenced for sex trafficking a child

PITTSBURGH

A New Castle, Pa. man received a 15 year sentence for sex trafficking a child, U.S. Attorneys said.

Ronald Kyle Hartman, 28, traveled to Ohio from Grove City, Pa. with a 14-year old girl for the purposes of sex trafficking, according to court documents. Hartman advertised the girl’s services as a prostitute on Backpage.com.

Judge Mark Hornak stressed the gravity of the offense and said if one looked at offenses as a pyramid, this offense would be at the top.

Hartman is subject to seven years’ parole upon release.