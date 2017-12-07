JOBS
Monthly event will promote city


Published: Thu, December 7, 2017 @ 9:20 a.m.

SALEM

The Salem Area Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Salem Partnership are teaming up to sponsor Salem Second Saturday, a monthly event that will promote activities and retailers in the city. This month is Decorate-It-Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Participants can view a free art demonstration by Cathy Hill from noon to 2 p.m. at Crooked Tree Studio/Daydreamers Art Studio, 127 Penn. Ave., as well as decorate mason jars to take home from noon to 3 p.m. at Charm House Decor, 485 E. State St. Paint and materials provided. Cost is $5 at door.

