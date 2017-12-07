Mahoning County Grand Jury indicts 27

YOUNGSTOWN – A Mahoning County Grand Jury Thursday indicted 27 people including Johnny Ray Wallace III , 23, of East Midlothian Boulevard, on one count of murder with a firearm specification for the shooting death of Colin Brown, 45.

Police say Wallace shot and killed Brown about 11:15 p.m. on Nov. 28 in the restroom of The Last Call Bar and Grill at 2929 South Ave.

City police arrested Wallace on the night of Nov. 29 with assistance from U.S. Marshals.

The grand jury also indicted Jason Rosenberger, 35, Poland Avenue, Struthers, on aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drugs.

The grand jury also indicted Reginald Comer III, 20, Midland Avenue, on assault, carrying concealed weapons and obstructing official business.

Others indicted include:

Tonya Battaglia, 47, Meloy Road, Kent, falsification and three counts of stopping after accident.

Dorian Warner, 25, North Lakeview Avenue, assault.

Victoria Truman, 24, East Boston Avenue, failure to comply with order or signal of police officer, escape, obstructing official business and OVI.

Lewis G. Valentino, 51, Southern Boulevard, Boardman, domestic violence.

Cyrano Clay, 29, Woodcrest Avenue, inciting to violence, discharge of firearm on or near prohibited premises with firearm specification, falsification and disorderly conduct.

Jacob Carter, 19, Buck Road, Beloit, assault.

Travis C. Monigold, 35, Lou Ida Boulevard, Austintown, assault and obstructing official business.

William Robinson, 58, Marmion Avenue, possession of cocaine.

Margaret Hapcic, 45, Wilcox Road, Austintown, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Derek E. Chittock, 31, Cedarwood Drive, Beloit, grand theft.

Duane H. Tirado, 61, McQuiston Street, three counts of having weapons while under disability and two counts of improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Jennifer Johnston, 32, Mae Drive Southwest, Warren, forgery and theft.

Joseph Mastropietro, 35, Volney Road, aggravated possession of drugs.

Pamela McClendon, 46, Compass West Drive, Austintown, unauthorized use of vehicle.

Thomas Seitz, 51, South Roanoke Avenue, Austintown, aggravated vehicular assault, vehicular assault and two counts of OVI.

Bruce Cunningham, 28, East Parkside Drive, Boardman, two counts of OVI.

Britanee Marie Pete, 29, North Richview Avenue, robbery and criminal damaging or endangering.

Lacey Livermore, 27, Carlisle Avenue, possession of heroin.

Shadane K. Atkins, 27, South Avenue, Boardman, assault and criminal damaging or endangering.

Mercedes Simpson, 25, Carter Circle, notice of change of address.

Naheem Hassan, 21, Rosemont Avenue, Austintown, fail to notify change of address.

Andre L. Mason, 47, Tyrell Street, fail to notify change of address.

Keith Strozier, 50, Crandall Avenue, failure to verify current address.

Danielle Melnek, 29, South Avenue, Boardman, illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto grounds of detention facility, aggravated possesion of drugs, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.