Mahoning commissioners OK nearly $63 million budget


Published: Thu, December 7, 2017 @ 10:44 a.m.

YOUNGTOWN

The Mahoning County commissioners this morning approved nearly $63 million in appropriations for 2018.

That number includes $34.7 million from the general fund and $28.1 million from the criminal and administrative justice fund.

Departments requested about $67 million for the coming year.

County officials said they plan to maintain services in 2018 and use the year as a transition to 2019 when the county expects to lose about $4.5 million in revenue from a state tax on Medicaid managed-care organizations.

