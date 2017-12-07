Local historian to speak at library

BOARDMAN

Local historian, Richard S. Scarsella, will present a program at 10 a.m. Saturday about William Holmes McGuffey, nationally known local educator and author of eclectic readers. It will take place at Boardman Library, 7680 Glenwood Ave. The readers were first published in 1836 and are still in print.

Admission is free, and reservations are suggested. Call Dona Hammond, board member, at 330-726-0651.