JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Local historian to speak at library


Published: Thu, December 7, 2017 @ 9:17 a.m.

BOARDMAN

Local historian, Richard S. Scarsella, will present a program at 10 a.m. Saturday about William Holmes McGuffey, nationally known local educator and author of eclectic readers. It will take place at Boardman Library, 7680 Glenwood Ave. The readers were first published in 1836 and are still in print.

Admission is free, and reservations are suggested. Call Dona Hammond, board member, at 330-726-0651.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes