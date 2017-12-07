EU, Russia fear Trump's recognition of Jerusalem will destabilize region

JERUSALEM (AP) — EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini says U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel is worrying and could send the region back to darker times.

Mogherini said on Thursday that Trump’s Jerusalem announcement “has a very worrying potential impact.”

She says that “the announcement has the potential to send us backwards to even darker times than the one we are already living in.”

Mogherini called for calm and appealed for the “the status quo of the holy places” in Jerusalem to be preserved.

She also warned that Trump’s “move could diminish the potential role that the United States could play in the region and create more confusion around this.”

Also, the Russian Foreign Ministry has expressed concern about the U.S. administration’s move and warned that it could destabilize the region.

The ministry reaffirmed Moscow’s view that the status of Jerusalem could only be settled through talks between the Palestinians and Israel in line with the United Nations resolutions.

In a statement released on Thursday, it said that the U.S. move has caused a “serious concern” in Moscow.

It said that “a new U.S. position on Jerusalem risks exacerbating the situation in Palestinian-Israeli relations and in the region as a whole.” The ministry called on all parties involved to “show restraint and refrain from actions fraught with dangerous and uncontrollable consequences.”