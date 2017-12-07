Driver who overdosed in Boardman charged with OVI

BOARDMAN

A driver suspected of overdosing in his vehicle at a busy township intersection Wednesday was arrested for a similar incident last year, according to police and court records.

According to a police report, officers responded to a call regarding an erratic driver the morning of May 26, 2016. Someone reported that the driver was “running red lights, swerving into oncoming traffic, and slamming on his brakes at red lights while coming to a complete stop in the middle of intersections.”

The call resulted in police arresting Anthony M. Romeo, now 35, of North Lima. Police reported that when they pulled Romeo over, his pupils were constricted, and he had a “delayed, thick-tongued response” to questions. He also acknowledged taking some prescription narcoctics that morning, and police reported finding a prescription painkiller on him for which he did not have a prescription.

Romeo was convicted of OVI in connection with the incident, according to court records.

Police said Romeo is charged with OVI for Wednesday’s incident at Southern Boulevard and Indianola Avenue. A witness told the The Vindicator that a driver sped down Indianola Avenue, almost swerving into oncoming traffic, then stopped at the intersection and sat through three green lights.

Police and emergency responders then removed the man from the vehicle, and said later he had suffered a suspected overdose.