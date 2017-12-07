Craig Beach police chief arrested after search

CRAIG BEACH
Craig Beach Police Chief Andrew Soloman was charged with one misdemeanor count of dereliction of duty after the village administration building was searched today by Ohio Attorney General’s office personnel.
The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, 21 WFMJ-TV, reported that agents from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation were also involved in the chief’s arrest at the village center.
Details about the charge were not revealed.
