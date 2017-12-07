Cordray campaigning in Youngstown today

YOUNGSTOWN

Richard Cordray, a Democratic candidate for governor who announced his bid Tuesday, will make a campaign stop today in Youngstown.

Cordray, a former state treasurer and attorney general, will be at the V2 Wine Bar Trattoria, 100 W. Federal St., about 3:45 p.m.

Cordray will discuss issues such as the costs of healthcare and college, finding a better job and saving for retirement.

“This week, I’m traveling around the state, meeting with Ohioans about the kitchen table issues that affect their lives, “said Cordray. “I know that when we pull together and work together we can solve these problems. I look forward to doing that as the next governor of Ohio.”