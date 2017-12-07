OSU's Billy Price of Austintown wins Rimington Trophy

— Austintown Fitch High School graduate Billy Price, the Ohio State Buckeyes' center, won the Rimington Trophy tonight. The award is presented annually to the nation's best center.

The Rimington Trophy committee made the announcement on the red carpet at the ESPNU College Football Awards show at the College Football Hall of Fame.

Price is a four-year starter for the Buckeyes. He converted to center this season after three seasons as a guard.

Price is the second consecutive Ohio State player to win the Rimington after Pat Elflein, now a starting center for the Minnesota Vikings, won it last year. This is the first time in the award’s 19-year history that one school has produced back-to-back winners of the Rimington Trophy. Ohio State also had the 2001 winner: LeCharles Bentley.

“I am truly honored to win the Rimington Trophy,” Price said. “I want to thank the Boomer Esiason Foundation, the Rimington Trophy Committee and the voters for selecting me for this most prestigious honor. I also want to thank coach Meyer and coach Studrawa, our strength coach Mick Marotti and the entire Ohio State football program for all their efforts in helping me become the best football player and person I can be.”

Named the Big Ten’s Rimington-Pace offensive lineman of the year last week, Price is a two-time first-team all-Big Ten Conference performer and has been the leader of an Ohio State line that has powered the Buckeyes’ offense to more than 3,000 yards rushing and more than 3,000 yards passing, the only offense in the nation to achieve that feat this season.

Return to Vindy.com and read Friday's Vindicator sports section for the complete story.