YSU to implement tuition freeze, fee changes

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown State University Board of Trustees’ Finance and Facilities Committee approved a tuition guarantee program locking in a student’s tuition rates for four years, pending board and the state chancellor’s approval.

The Penguin Tuition Promise will freeze tuition for the first four years of a student’s enrollment at YSU.

The plan will begin with students enrolling next fall with a tuition cost of $8,899 annually. That rate stays in effect for the next four consecutive years of a student’s enrollment, along with room and board for university housing at $9,400 per academic year.

For returning students, tuition and fees will remain the same in the 2018-19 school year as the current academic year.

Students from out of state will continue to pay the out-of-state surcharge, which is not included in the Penguin Tuition Promise.

Program fees, lab and materials and college fees also are not included in the Promise.

There would be exceptions for students requiring more than four consecutive years.

Also in financial news, YSU will cut parking fees, but increase housing costs, pending today’s official trustees meeting.

