Youngstown man charged with selling heroin, crack near academy

YOUNGSTOWN

A Youngstown man is charged in federal court with selling heroin and crack cocaine near an East Side school, U.S. Attorneys said.

Anthony Scrutchen Jr., 31, distributed heroin within 1,000 feet of the Youngstown Academy of Excellence on at least eight occasions, according to court documents.

He also maintained a home on South Jackson Street for the purpose of distributing narcotics, the documents said.

“Selling drugs responsible for killing thousands of our friends and relatives so close to a school is particularly reprehensible,” U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman said. “Law enforcement will continue to work shut off the flow of opioids into our neighborhoods.”

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case.