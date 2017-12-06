Trump officially recognizes Jerusalem as Israel's capital

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump today speaking from the White House said it is time to officially recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

He said previous presidents have failed to make that recognition. He said his decision would help advance a lasting peace between the Jews and the Palestinians.

The president said Jerusalem is location of the Jewish parliament and provides the home of the prime minister and Israel's president. Trump said the U.S. would move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Trump said Jerusalem must remain a place where Jews pray at the Western Wall and where Muslims worship at the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

"This decision is not a departure from our commitment to facilitate a peace agreement between the Israelis and the Palestinians," the president said.

The U.S. remains committed to a two-state solution, Trump said.