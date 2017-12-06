Traffic patterns change Thursday on I-80 in Austintown, Liberty and Girard

The Ohio Department of Transportation announced traffic changes that will start by 6 p.m. Thursday in Austintown and Liberty townships and the city of Girard.

All Interstate 80 westbound traffic between state Route 46 and state Route 193/Belmont Avenue will be placed onto the newly constructed westbound pavement, ODOT said.

The ramp from U.S. Route 422 to I-80 westbound will reopen. The ramp from I-80 westbound to State Route 711 southbound will reopen.