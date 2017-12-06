State has not made a decision on investigating Mohip

COLUMBUS

The Ohio Ethics Commission hasn’t decided whether to open an investigation into Youngstown City Schools CEO Krish Mohip, according to a letter sent to local lawmakers.

The letter responded to questions from state Sen. Joe Schiavoni and Reps. John Boccieri and Michele Lepore-Hagan about whether Mohip is bound by state ethics laws, and whether his entering into a contract with a private vendor who partnered with a company he worked for violated them.

Because the Ohio Department of Education pays Mohip, his conduct is governed by state ethics laws, and he is required to file financial disclosure statements with the Ohio Ethics Commission, the letter states.

The commission did not provide an opinion on whether Mohip’s actions constitute a violation of the state ethics laws.

The commission meets on Dec. 13 and the letter asks the lawmakers to forward any information that could help it determine whether to open an investigation.