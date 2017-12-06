Sherrod Brown calls on Franken to resign from the Senate

YOUNGSTOWN — U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, a Cleveland Democrat, issued a statement calling on Sen. Al Franken to resign.

“We have a serious problem in this country with sexual harassment and assault —in congress, in Hollwyood, in business, in the military — everywhere,” Brown said.

A seventh woman brought allegations of sexual assault against Franken, a Minnesota Democrat.

The woman have accused Franken of groping or forcibly kissing them.

“I have listened to [the victims],” Brown said. “I have listened to my female colleagues, to women I work with and women in my life, and I agree the time has come for Sen. Franken to step aside.”

Brown also called for the Senate Ethics Committee to continue its investigation into Franken’s conduct and said he would sign on to Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand’s bill to reform the way Congress deals with sexual harassment complaints.