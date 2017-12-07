Ohio Ethics Commission to weigh possible ethics probe of YSD CEO Mohip

YOUNGSTOWN

The Ohio Ethics Commission has not decided whether to open an investigation into Youngstown City School District CEO Krish Mohip, according to a letter sent to three local lawmakers.

The chairman of the Youngstown Academic Distress Commission, however, said the ethics commission should not be involved.

State Reps. Michele Lepore-Hagan of Youngstown, D-58th, and John Boccieri of Poland, D-59th, along with state Sen. Joe Schiavoni of Boardman, D-33rd, asked the ethics commission if Mohip is bound to state ethics laws.

They also asked whether the CEO violated them by conducting business with a company that partnered with a firm for which he had worked as a paid consultant.

The letter followed a story in The Vindicator revealing that Mohip paid $261,914 to Curriculum Associates for its iReady program. Curriculum Associates is a partner company of Education Research & Development Institute, which used Mohip as a paid consultant as recently as August.

Because the Ohio Department of Education pays Mohip, the ethics commission said he must follow ethics laws and file financial disclosure statements with the Ohio Ethics Commission.

It asked the lawmakers to forward any information as soon as possible that would assist it in determining whether to open an investigation. The ethics commission next meets on Dec. 13.

