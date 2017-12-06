Ohio criticized for marijuana consultant’s drug conviction

COLUMBUS (AP) — The state is facing criticism for hiring a consultant with a drug conviction to help select Ohio’s medical marijuana growers.

At issue is a 2005 guilty plea in Pennsylvania by consultant Trevor Bozeman at age 20 to manufacturing, possessing and distributing drug charges.

Bozeman was one of three consultants the state selected to help grade the grower applications.

The consultants worked with state employees to select the growers.

Messages were left with Bozeman today.

Republican state Auditor David Yost, a candidate for attorney general, wants the grower selection process stopped and reviewed.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, a Democrat running for governor, called the issue a misstep and disappointment.

Stephanie Gostomski is a state Commerce Department spokeswoman. She says consultants met standards spelled out in their contracts.