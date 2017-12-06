Mill Creek MetroParks winter road closures

YOUNGSTOWN

Effective Friday, the following roads in Mill Creek Park will be closed to vehicular traffic for the winter:

Chestnut Hill Drive between Canfield Road and the Kirkmere Spur High Drive between the Kirkmere Spur and West Cohasset Drive

Calvary Run Drive between Belle Vista Avenue and Milton Avenue

When closed to vehicular traffic, these roads are available for recreational use for hiking, cross country skiing and sledding. Aside from recreational opportunities, benefits of winter road closures include cost savings associated with snow/ice removal as well as a reduction of negative environmental impacts from deicing salt. All roads will reopen in the spring when weather permits.

In the winter months, snow and ice can create slippery roadway conditions. Roads with limited shoulders, lack of guardrails and steep grades can become increasingly hazardous for motorists.

