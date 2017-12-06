Man accused of breaking into hotel room

AUSTINTOWN

A man accused of breaking into a hotel room and watching pornography was arrested Monday afternoon.

Douglas Senty, 28, of Myrtle Avenue, Jackson Milton, is charged with breaking and entering and two charges of drug abuse.

An employee at the hotel said Senty called the front desk, and she realized the room he called from was listed as unoccupied, the report said. She and another employee tried to get Senty to leave the room, but he refused, the report said.

Police said Senty was found in a hotel room at Comfort Inn, 5425 Clarkins Drive, in his underwear. After searching Senty, police found methamphetamine, marijuana and a marijuana pipe, the report said.

Police said Senty's phone was under the hotel room's bed, still playing a pornographic video.

Senty's arraignment hearing was at 9 a.m. today. His trial is 9:30 a.m. Dec. 27