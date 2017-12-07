Make-a Wish surprises Valley teen with incurable disease

NILES

Nathan Taylor, 17, of New Waterford, wished for something that would help him live a healthy lifestyle despite having an incurable disease.

His face lit up Wednesday as he was wheeled into Macy’s at Eastwood Mall, where more than 50 people cheered for Nathan before he was presented with several gifts to make his wish come true.

“It felt amazing. I had butterflies in my stomach,” Nathan said.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation teamed up with Macy’s and the YMCA of Youngstown to plan a ceremony where Nathan and his family were gifted a two-year membership to the YMCA in Youngstown and Boardman, which includes swimming lessons.

Nathan and his family also received a weeklong Camp Fitch outing and several gift cards, including $500 for Macy’s, $500 for Finish Line and $100 for Eastwood Mall.

“I’m very grateful. We are excited to start this journey,” said his mother, Julie Taylor. “He’s excited to get into the water.”

Nathan was diagnosed with Blau syndrome when he was about 5. Blau syndrome is an incurable, inflammatory disease that affects a person’s joints, eyes and skin. It causes Nathan, who is legally blind, to have a hard time walking. He also tires easily and becomes sick often.

