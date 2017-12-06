JOBS
Mahoning County sheriff asks BCI to investigate Leone affidavits


Published: Wed, December 6, 2017 @ 5:42 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene has requested the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation respond to Secretary of State Jon Husted’s request for an investigation into a pair of affidavits alleging wrongdoing against Struthers Municipal Court judge-elect Dominc Leone.

Greene cited potential conflicts of interest and a desire to avoid any appearance of impropriety on the part of the sheriff’s department as reason for asking the BCI to handle the investigation.

The sheriff's office works frequently with Leone, who currently serves as the prosecutor and law director for the city of Struthers.

Greene said while the office was perfectly capable of handling the matter, he wanted to ensure the investigation appeared fair in the public eye.

