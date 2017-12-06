JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

story tease

Local organizations make 17-year-old's wish come true


Published: Wed, December 6, 2017 @ 11:18 a.m.

NILES — Make a Wish, Macy's and YMCA teamed up to grant the wish of 17-year-old Nathan Taylor, who has blau syndrome Wednesday at the Macy's in Eastwood Mall.

Taylor had a warm welcome from employees of the three organizations, Scrappy of the Mahoning Valley Scrappers and the YSU Ads Club.

Taylor received several gift cards, a two-membership to the YMCA, including fitness trainers and swimming lessons to help him regain strength and mobility and a week long trip to Camp Fitch at Lake Erie.

For more information, read Thursday's Vindicator.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes