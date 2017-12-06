Local organizations make 17-year-old's wish come true

NILES — Make a Wish, Macy's and YMCA teamed up to grant the wish of 17-year-old Nathan Taylor, who has blau syndrome Wednesday at the Macy's in Eastwood Mall.

Taylor had a warm welcome from employees of the three organizations, Scrappy of the Mahoning Valley Scrappers and the YSU Ads Club.

Taylor received several gift cards, a two-membership to the YMCA, including fitness trainers and swimming lessons to help him regain strength and mobility and a week long trip to Camp Fitch at Lake Erie.

For more information, read Thursday's Vindicator.