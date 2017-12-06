JOBS
Kelsey Mitchell becomes Ohio State's leading scorer


Published: Wed, December 6, 2017 @ 8:05 p.m.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Kelsey Mitchell became Ohio State's all-time leading scorer in the first quarter and the 12th-ranked Buckeyes beat Florida 103-77 on Wednesday night.

Mitchell, who leads the nation with 25.7 points per game, needed just eight points to tie the record and she broke it on a runner in the lane. She passed Jantel Lavender (2,818 points, 2008-11) of the Los Angeles Sparks.

Mitchell was 12-of-22 shooting for 30 points. She extended her Division I career 3-point record with four makes from distance to sit at 415.

Sierra Calhoun added three 3-pointers and 21 points for Ohio State (9-2). Linnae Harper scored 18 points and reached 1,000 career points on a layup in the fourth quarter. The Buckeyes are seventh in the country at 89.5 points per game and have topped the century mark three times this season.

Mitchell made three 3-pointers in the first quarter and had 15 points to help OSU build a 31-18 lead. Ohio State led 51-38 at the half behind Mitchell's four 3s and 20 points. The Buckeyes shot 51 percent in the half.

Haley Lorenzen led Florida (5-4) with 17 points. Funda Nakkasoglu scored 14 of her 16 points in the first half.

Paulina Hersler's 4-point play pulled Florida within 60-54 with five minutes left in the third but OSU answered with a 12-2 run for a commanding lead again.

