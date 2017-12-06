Isaiah Thomas plays 4-on-4, Cavs' All-Star nearing return

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) — Cavaliers All-Star point guard Isaiah Thomas played 4-on-4 today, a significant step in his recovery from a hip injury.

Thomas, who has yet to make his debut with Cleveland, scrimmaged along with injured forward Tristan Thompson, rookies Cedi Osman and Ante Zizic, and members of the coaching staff.

With coach Tyronn Lue and members of the team's front office watching intently from behind the basket, Thomas moved freely and didn't appear to have any restrictions during the half-court workout that took place after the team's morning shootaround.

Lue reported Thomas "looked good" and absorbed some contact. It was the second straight day Thomas scrimmaged.

Lue did not provide any update on when Thomas might play in a game, however. Lue planned to check with the team's medical staff to find out the next step in Thomas' recovery program, which the 28-year-old has described as his "slow grind."

Because of Cleveland's schedule, there aren't many practice days for Thomas to get in work with his teammates. Lue said it's possible he'll practice with members of the Canton Charge, the Cavs' D-League affiliate.

Thomas has been making steady progress and nearing his return to action and helping the Cavs, who acquired him during the summer in the blockbuster trade that sent Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics. Since training camp opened, the Cavs have said they expect Thomas to play in games by the end of 2017, and that projection could be moved up.