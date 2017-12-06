House conservatives show openness to bill averting shutdown

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hard-right House conservatives signaled an openness Wednesday to backing a short-term spending bill this week, raising the odds that Congress will pass the measure and prevent a partial government shutdown on Saturday.

“We’ve got to get across the finish line on tax reform,” Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., leader of the House Freedom Caucus, told reporters after the group met privately early Wednesday. “Any distraction from that is a problem.” Asked if a federal shutdown would be a problem, he said, “Of course.”

Top Republicans plan to push legislation through Congress this week financing federal agencies through Dec. 22, a period that would allow time for both parties to bargain over long-term budget decisions and other issues. Government closures would begin at midnight Friday night unless lawmakers approve more money.

The roughly 30-member caucus has been trying to win promises of tight budget curbs and other concessions from leaders in exchange for backing the short-term bill. Without support from many of them, Republicans would need votes from Democrats to push the temporary spending measure through the House, and Democrats have not said what they will do.

Meadows and other caucus members said the group had made no final decision to back the short-term spending measure and planned to meet with House leaders later in the day.

“We want to stay focused on tax reform,” said Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, another conservative leader.

Top Republicans are adamant about sparking a federal shutdown that would deal the latest blow to a party that has strained all year to show it can govern effectively. They want voters riveted on the party’s near-$1.5 trillion tax bill, the paramount priority for themselves and President Donald Trump.

The conservatives have also wanted GOP leaders to add a third week to the short-term measure. They’ve said the two-week version makes a bad agreement with Democrats likelier because lawmakers will want to cut a deal and leave town for Christmas.

But few other Republicans in the House or Senate have shown any support for the caucus’ three-week proposal.

Republican leaders had already postponed a planned House vote on the temporary spending measure until Thursday, buying time to iron out disputes with conservatives.