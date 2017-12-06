JOBS
Holiday Hopes and Wishes event set


Published: Wed, December 6, 2017 @ 9:16 a.m.

BOARDMAN

Kids Crew of Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley will host the ninth annual Holiday Hopes and Wishes event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Mr. Anthony’s, 7440 South Ave. The event will feature a luncheon, basket raffle, silent auction and holiday bake shop.

Tickets are $35 each and can be purchased at www.akronchildrens.org/holidayhopesandwishes or call Charlotte Diss at 330-746-8712.

Proceeds will benefit the local programs and services of Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley.

