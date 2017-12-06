JOBS
Historical society plans Christmas concert


Published: Wed, December 6, 2017 @ 9:17 a.m.

MERCER, PA

Mercer County Historical Society, 119 S. Pitt St., will present its annual Christmas concert and dinner at 5 p.m. Saturday in the library of the Anderson Building. The dinner will take place at 6:30 p.m. in the social hall of the Helen Black Miller Memorial Hall, and the concert will begin at 7. There will be a cookie and punch reception afterward.

To make reservations for dinner, call 724-662-3490. Cost is $12 for dinner, but the open house and concert are free of charge.

