Friendly Squares will host Christmas dance

NILES

The Friendly Squares will host its Christmas dance from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Niles SCOPE Center, 14 E. State St. Neil Harner and Gene Hammond will be the callers, and Frankie Hammond will be calling the line dances.

This will be a high/low dance with alternating tips for new as well as experienced dancers. Dress is casual. There is a $6 donation per person at the door. For information, call 330-506-3370.