JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Friendly Squares will host Christmas dance


Published: Wed, December 6, 2017 @ 9:19 a.m.

NILES

The Friendly Squares will host its Christmas dance from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Niles SCOPE Center, 14 E. State St. Neil Harner and Gene Hammond will be the callers, and Frankie Hammond will be calling the line dances.

This will be a high/low dance with alternating tips for new as well as experienced dancers. Dress is casual. There is a $6 donation per person at the door. For information, call 330-506-3370.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes